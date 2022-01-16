This Week at NASA - James Webb Space Telescope Major Deployment Milestones

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 16, 2022 10:58 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei conducts space botany operations. (Jan. 6, 2022)

A major milestone for the James Webb Space Telescope, what astronomers could learn from a "mini" monster black hole, and the latest assessment of our planet's global surface temperature ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: This Week at NASA

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter