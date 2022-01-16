This Week at NASA - James Webb Space Telescope Major Deployment Milestones

©NASA
Astronaut Mark Vande Hei conducts space botany operations. (Jan. 6, 2022)
A major milestone for the James Webb Space Telescope, what astronomers could learn from a "mini" monster black hole, and the latest assessment of our planet's global surface temperature ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.
