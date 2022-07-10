This Week at NASA - James Webb Space Telescope First Full-Color Images Next Week

This Week at NASA - James Webb Space Telescope First Full-Color Images Next Week.

Ready to showcase the Webb space telescope's first full-color images, back in touch with a spacecraft on an important mission to the Moon, and our Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft move a step closer to launch ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA!

