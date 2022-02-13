This Week at NASA - James Webb Space Telescope Fine Tuning and More

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 13, 2022 10:38 AM
This “selfie” was created using a specialized pupil imaging lens inside of the NIRCam instrument that was designed to take images of the primary mirror segments instead of images of space.

Fine-tuning the James Webb Space Telescope, a different view of Venus, and the science on an upcoming space station resupply mission ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

