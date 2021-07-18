This Week at NASA - Critical System for Moon Bound Orion and More

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted July 18, 2021 9:15 AM
  • Comments

©NASA KSC.

The Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission is transported from KSC Multi-Payload Processing Facility to the Launch Abort System Facility. (July 10, 2021)

Installing a critical system for our Orion spacecraft, the latest engine test for our Artemis Moon missions, and working to give spacecraft propulsion a boost ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

