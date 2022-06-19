This Week at NASA - Artemis I Moon Mission and More

A full Moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher, are being prepared for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for launch. . (June 14, 2022)

The next prelaunch rehearsal before launch of our Artemis I Moon mission, news about some NASA astronomy missions, and a critical milestone for an Earth-observing satellite ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

