This Week at NASA - Artemis I Mission Update and More

The Artemis I Orion spacecraft, secured on the Space Launch System (SLS) and enclosed in its launch abort system, is in view high up in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 10, 2022. Credit. NASA.

An update on our Artemis I mission, test firing an Artemis rocket engine, and a resupply mission delivers to the space station ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.


