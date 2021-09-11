This Week at NASA - An Historic Milestone for Perseverance

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted September 11, 2021 11:00 AM
  • Comments

© NASA/JPL-Caltech

Two holes are visible in the rock, nicknamed Rochette, from which NASA’s Perseverance rover.

An historic milestone for Perseverance, a busy week of activity at the space station, and a target launch date for the Webb Space Telescope ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

