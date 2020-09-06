NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 4 September, 2020

Expedition 64 backup crew members Mark Vande Hei of NASA and Oleg Novitskiy and Petr Dubrov of Roscosmos pose for crew portrait at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight.

They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.