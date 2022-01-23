NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 22 January, 2022

Astronaut Kayla Barron works on a space botany experiment. (Jan. 11, 2022)

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight.

This includes the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.


