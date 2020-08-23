NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 21 August, 2020

The Canadarm2 robotic arm maneuvers JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) into release position after uninstalling it from the Harmony module. The HTV-9 resupply ship arrived at the International Space Station on May 25 delivering four tons of food, fuel, crew supplies and station experiments to the Expedition 63 crew. Credit: NASA.

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight.

They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.

