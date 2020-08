NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 14 August, 2020

Technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida work to install the spacecraft adapter (SA) cone to the Artemis I Orion spacecraft inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on Aug. 10, 2020. Credit: NASA.

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight.

They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.

