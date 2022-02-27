NASA Johnson Space Center SpaceCast Weekly - 25 February, 2022

  • Status Report - Source: NASA Johnson Space Center
  • Posted February 27, 2022 9:59 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei harvests plants for the Veggie PONDS experiment. (Feb 21, 2022)

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight.

This includes the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.

