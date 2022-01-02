NASA in 2022 - The Future is Now

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted January 2, 2022 12:50 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

NASA in 2022 - The Future is Now.

Receiving the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, sending the first uncrewed Artemis mission around the Moon and back to Earth, sending NASA science and technology to the surface of the Moon on three missions with our commercial partners, and flying our first quiet, supersonic plane are just a few of the things NASA has planned for 2022.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: 2022

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Agent of the Imperium by Marc Miller - Baen Books
Sword and Planet by Christopher Ruocchio - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter