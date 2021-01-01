NASA 2021 - What's Planned for This Year

  Source: NASA
  Posted January 1, 2021
  • Comments

©NASA

NASA 2021 - What's Planned for This Year.

Sending the first Artemis mission to the Moon in preparation for human missions, landing a new rover on Mars, and launching the James Webb Space Telescope into space, expanding our ability to see deep into the universe, are just a few of the things NASA has planned for 2021.

