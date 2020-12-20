NASA - How to See Saturn and Jupiter’s Great Conjunction.

Have you noticed two bright objects in the sky getting closer together with each passing night? It's Jupiter and Saturn doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec. 21.

On that day, Jupiter and Saturn will be right next to each other in the sky -- the closest they have appeared in nearly 400 years! Want to learn when and where to look up? Join our expert astronomer Dr. Henry Throop on NASA Science Live.

Learn these tips and trick on how to photograph planets:

Visitors to Both Jupiter and Saturn:

Want to learn more about planetary conjunctions? Take a look at some of these resources:

Read these skywatching Tips from NASA:

