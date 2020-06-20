NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly for 19 June, 2020

  • Status Report - Source: NASA JSC
  • Posted June 20, 2020 1:00 PM
  • Comments

©NASA JSC

NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly for 19 June, 2020.

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

It features stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight, including the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.

