James Webb Space Telescope Launch Replay

©Arianespace TV.

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope.

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope was successful however the journey to its observing position at Earth's Lagrange 2 point, some 1.5 million kilometers away continues. As the mission continues we'll provide updates as they happen. In the meantime you can watch a replay of the phenomenal and smooth launch.

