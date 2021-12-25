James Webb Space Telescope Launch Replay

©Arianespace TV.
The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope.
The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope was successful however the journey to its observing position at Earth's Lagrange 2 point, some 1.5 million kilometers away continues. As the mission continues we'll provide updates as they happen. In the meantime you can watch a replay of the phenomenal and smooth launch.
