2021 Amazing Year at NASA in Review

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted December 31, 2021 10:55 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Growing chili peppers on the ISS.

2021 was the busiest year yet for NASA in low-Earth orbit, we also made progress preparing for a flight test around the Moon, and had a very active year exploring space, studying Earth, testing technologies for next generation aircraft, and much more. Here's a look back at those and other things we did this year at NASA.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: This Year at NASA

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Agent of the Imperium by Marc Miller - Baen Books
Sword and Planet by Christopher Ruocchio - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter