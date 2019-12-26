2019 Year at NASA

2019 Year at NASA.

Setting a bold goal in human space exploration with the Artemis program while celebrating Apollo's historic first steps onto the Moon, and kicking off the 20th year of humans continuously living and working in space.

Here's a look back at those things and plenty more awesomeness that happened this year at NASA.

