This Week at NASA - Artemis Moon Rocket Engines Tested Again

NASA Continues RS-25 Testing with Sixth Installment at Stennis Space Center.
The engine for our Artemis Moon rocket is all fired up, final launch preparations for an historic mission, and how you can hear back billions of years into the past ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.
