A Preview of 2021 at the European Space Agency

  • Status Report - Source: European Space Agency
  • Posted January 9, 2021 10:16 AM
  • Comments

©ESA

A Preview of 2021 at the European Space Agency.

As the world leaves behind the strange and challenging year of 2020, we look towards 2021 with a mixture of relief and expectation.

And this is the same at ESA, where we look forward to a brighter and very exciting 2021. This year will see Vega-C making its maiden flight, two ESA astronauts start long-duration missions on board the International Space Station, and BepiColombo and Solar Orbiter continuing their voyages around the Solar System. Also this year, we will say farewell to our current Director General Jan Wörner as his tenure ends, while welcoming into office his successor, Josef Aschbacher.

TAGS: ESA in 2021

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: European Space Agency Status Report






