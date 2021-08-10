The Perseids Are On The Rise!

It's time again for one of the biggest meteor showers of the year!

The Perseids are already showing up in our night skies--and when they peak in mid-August, it's likely to be one of our most impressive skywatching opportunities for a while.

Our meteor-tracking cameras spotted their first Perseid on July 26, but your best chance to see them will start the night of Aug. 11. With the crescent moon setting early, the skies will be dark for the peak viewing hours of midnight (local time) to dawn on Aug. 12.

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, and far away from light pollution, you might spot more than 40 Perseids an hour! (If you're in a city, you may only see a few every hour; skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere will also see fewer Perseids, with none visible below about 30 degrees south latitude.) The night of Aug. 12-13 will be another great opportunity to see the Perseids: with a full Moon (and lower meteor activity) during the Perseids' peak in 2022 and a waning crescent high in the sky for 2023, this might be your best chance to do some summer skywatching for a few years.

Find somewhere comfortable, avoiding bright lights as much as possible (yes, including your phone), and give your eyes some time to adjust to the dark--up to half an hour if you can. The Perseids will appear as quick, small streaks of light: they get their name because they look like they're coming from the direction of the constellation Perseus (near Aries and Taurus in the night sky), but Perseids in that area can be hard to spot from the perspective of Earth. So just look up and enjoy the show!

In this 30 second exposure taken with a circular fish-eye lens, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia.

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.