When Martian Lava Flows Attack!

While we have coverage of the eastern side of this crater, this view of the western flank shows that lava flows poured over the crater's rim and down towards the interior.

The flows appear to have entered from the southwest and northwest sides. Full resolution helps us take a look in greater detail at the flows.

ID: ESP_065848_1470

date: 13 August 2020

altitude: 252 km

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona



