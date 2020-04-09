Wheels, Parachute Installed on Mars Perseverance Rover

The assembly, test and launch operations team from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is working at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, making significant strides in preparing the agency's Mars Perseverance rover for its planned July 2020 launch.

Final assembly and testing of the rover continue at Kennedy, including the recent installation of its wheels and parachute.

The rover received its six flight wheels on March 30. The wheels are re-engineered versions of the ones NASA's Mars Curiosity rover has been using on the Red Planet.

Perseverance, which was developed under NASA's Mars Exploration Program, will liftoff aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy is managing the launch. The rover will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.