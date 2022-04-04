Two Generations of Windblown Sediments On Mars

This colorful scene is situated in the Noctis Labyrinthus, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system.

Targeting the bright rimmed bedrock knobs, the image also captures the interaction of two distinct types of windblown sediments. Surrounding the bedrock knobs is a network of pale reddish ridges with a complex interlinked morphology. These pale ridges resemble the simpler "transverse aeolian ridges" (called TARs) that are common in the equatorial regions of Mars.

Image is less than 1 km (under a mile) across and is 260 km (162 mi) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona larger image



