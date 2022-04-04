Two Generations of Windblown Sediments On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA HiRSE
  • Posted April 4, 2022 11:30 PM
  • Comments

©NASA HiRISE

Windblown Sediments On Mars

This colorful scene is situated in the Noctis Labyrinthus, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system.

Targeting the bright rimmed bedrock knobs, the image also captures the interaction of two distinct types of windblown sediments. Surrounding the bedrock knobs is a network of pale reddish ridges with a complex interlinked morphology. These pale ridges resemble the simpler "transverse aeolian ridges" (called TARs) that are common in the equatorial regions of Mars.

Image is less than 1 km (under a mile) across and is 260 km (162 mi) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA HiRSE Press Release





Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference April 25-26, 2022
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Military Space Situational Awareness Conference April 27-28, 2022

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter