Tracking China's Zhurong Rover On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 19, 2022 8:10 PM
©NASA

China's Zhurong Rover On Mars

The Chinese Zhurong rover landed on Mars in May 2021. (It was 14 May in the United States, but 15 May China.)

This HiRISE image, acquired on 11 March 2022, shows how far the rover has traveled in the 10 months since it landed.

In fact, its exact path can be traced from the wheel tracks left on the surface. It has traveled south for roughly 1.5 kilometers (about 1 mile). This cutout highlights the rover and the rover's path (with contrast enhanced to better reveal the tracks).

ID: ESP_073225_2055
date: 11 March 2022
altitude: 288 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_073225_2055 NASA/JPL/UArizona

