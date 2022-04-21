This observation covers the western edge of a layered mound in Juventae Chasma.

The CRISM instrument on MRO has detected high sulfates at the base of this mound, and the resolution power of HiRISE gives us a better look at the area's morphology.

Why are hydrated sulfates significant? Their existence here might indicate a past presence of water. Scientists may also ask how these minerals were deposited here. In this case, both CRISM and HiRISE can help determine a much clearer picture of the ancient Martian past.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) top to bottom and is 268 km (166 mi) above the surface. North is to the right, so west is to the top. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link. Or not.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona larger image



