The Topography of Nilosyrtis Mensae

This colour-coded topographic image shows a region of Mars' surface named Nilosyrtis Mensae, based on data gathered by the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera on 29 September 2019 during orbit 19908.

This view is based on a digital terrain model (DTM) of the region, from which the topography of the landscape can be derived; lower parts of the surface are shown in blues and purples, while higher altitude regions show up in whites, yellows and reds, as indicated on the scale to the bottom left. North is to the right.

More information and larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.