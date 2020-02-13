The Topography of Nilosyrtis Mensae

  • Press Release - Source: ESA
  • Posted February 13, 2020 11:31 PM
  • Comments

©ESA

Nilosyrtis Mensae

This colour-coded topographic image shows a region of Mars' surface named Nilosyrtis Mensae, based on data gathered by the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera on 29 September 2019 during orbit 19908.

This view is based on a digital terrain model (DTM) of the region, from which the topography of the landscape can be derived; lower parts of the surface are shown in blues and purples, while higher altitude regions show up in whites, yellows and reds, as indicated on the scale to the bottom left. North is to the right.

More information and larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: ESA Press Release







The 2020 AAS Goddard Symposium
Small Satellites Conference 2020
Humans to Mars Summit 2020

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter