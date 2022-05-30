The Scar Left By A Martian Landslide

©HiRISE
This gorgeous landslide is the kind of feature where having a stereo pair is needed, and that was the basis for this observation.
A resulting 3D image can help to model and simulate the flow mechanism to understand how this landslide formed. High resolution can also help us study specific features on the landslide scar like boulders and ridges.
ID: ESP_070830_1795
date: 5 September 2021
altitude: 272 km
Larger image
