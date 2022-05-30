The Scar Left By A Martian Landslide

  • Press Release - Source: HiRISE
  • Posted May 30, 2022 10:30 PM
  • Comments

©HiRISE

This gorgeous landslide is the kind of feature where having a stereo pair is needed, and that was the basis for this observation.

A resulting 3D image can help to model and simulate the flow mechanism to understand how this landslide formed. High resolution can also help us study specific features on the landslide scar like boulders and ridges.

ID: ESP_070830_1795
date: 5 September 2021
altitude: 272 km
Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: HiRISE Press Release





MILITARY SPACE USA
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
John Glenn Memorial Symposium - July 18-20, 2022
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter