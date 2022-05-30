The Scar Left By A Martian Landslide

This gorgeous landslide is the kind of feature where having a stereo pair is needed, and that was the basis for this observation.

A resulting 3D image can help to model and simulate the flow mechanism to understand how this landslide formed. High resolution can also help us study specific features on the landslide scar like boulders and ridges.

ID: ESP_070830_1795

date: 5 September 2021

altitude: 272 km

Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.