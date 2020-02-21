The Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Prepared For Launch

The Mars 2020 rover undergoes processing inside the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 14, 2020.

Initial processing took place on Feb. 13, one day after a C-17 aircraft, with the rover aboard, touched down at the Launch and Landing Facility at Kennedy. The cross-country trip began at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where the rover was manufactured. The mission, targeted for mid-July 2020, will launch aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy is managing the launch. Click here for more information on the Mars 2020 rover mission. Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

KSC-20200214-PH-KLS01_0018 Larger image

