The Floor Of Soffen Crater On Mars

©NASA/HiRISE
The Floor Of Soffen Crater
Dr. Gerald A. Soffen (February 7, 1926 -- November 22, 2000) was a project scientist for the NASA's Viking program of Mars landers.
This crater on Mars was named after him, and this image covers a small portion of the crater floor.
Here, we see a diversity of bedrock colors and textures and wind-blown (aeolian) features.
Written by: Alfred McEwen (narration: Tre Gibbs) (21 December 2016)
