The Central Peak Of A Large Impact Crater On Mars

Central peaks often reveal interesting minerals, so our primary goal with this observation is to examine bedrock minerals.

This particular image shows lots of detail of the peak, which was created by rebounded material after the original impact

Image is less than 1 km (under 1 mi) across and is 275.8 km (171.4 miles) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona larger image



