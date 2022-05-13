Stunning Slopes In Juventae Chasma On Mars

Even though this observation was acquired after a large dust storm, there are numerous and large example of recurring slope lineae (RSL), even on the bedrock.

It will be interesting to compare the seasonality of these RSL to those in Juventae and Valles Marineris.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) top to bottom and 264 km (164 mi) above the surface. North is to the left. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona larger image



