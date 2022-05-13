Stunning Slopes In Juventae Chasma On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: HiRISE
  • Posted May 13, 2022 12:34 AM
  • Comments

©HiRISE

Stunning Slopes In Juventae Chasma

Even though this observation was acquired after a large dust storm, there are numerous and large example of recurring slope lineae (RSL), even on the bedrock.

It will be interesting to compare the seasonality of these RSL to those in Juventae and Valles Marineris.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) top to bottom and 264 km (164 mi) above the surface. North is to the left. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: HiRISE Press Release





Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter