Striated Highlands Near Claritas Rupes On Mars

Striated Highlands Near Claritas Rupes

This observation shows striated highlands that are probably the result of what is termed "mass wasting" when material higher up collapses and flows downslope.

Claritas Rupes extends southward from the western edge of Noctis Labyrinthus and divides the volcanic flows of Deadalia Planum and Solis Planum. This area also has other interesting geological features, such as fractures and a graben, which is a depressed block of land bordered by parallel faults.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) across and is 250 km (155 mi) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

