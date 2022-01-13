Streaking In Arabia Terra On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA/UA/HiRISE
  • Posted January 13, 2022 12:06 AM
  • Comments

©NASA/HiRISE

Streaking In Arabia Terra

This image shows us great examples of transitioning streaks in Arabia Terra.

One streak is very dark and probably fresh, likely caused by a falling boulder that succumbed to gravity and rolled downhill. But in other parts of our image, we can see former streaks that have completely faded away.

ID: ESP_065261_1935
date: 28 June 2020
altitude: 277 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065261_1935
NASA/JPL/UArizona

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA/UA/HiRISE Press Release





Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter