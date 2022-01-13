Streaking In Arabia Terra On Mars

This image shows us great examples of transitioning streaks in Arabia Terra.

One streak is very dark and probably fresh, likely caused by a falling boulder that succumbed to gravity and rolled downhill. But in other parts of our image, we can see former streaks that have completely faded away.

ID: ESP_065261_1935

date: 28 June 2020

altitude: 277 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065261_1935

NASA/JPL/UArizona



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.