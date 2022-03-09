Stratigraphy of Aeolis Mons in Gale Crater On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA HiRISE
  • Posted March 9, 2022 11:16 PM
  • Comments

©NASA HiRISE

Aeolis Mons in Gale Crater

The purpose of this image is to study features similar to those being explored by the Curiosity rover.

The rover will not be able to drive to this location, but the study of similar features at a different location can provide the context needed to interpret the geologic history.

Previously dubbed Mount Sharp, Aeolis Mons rises approximately 5.5 kilometers above the floor of the crater.

ID: ESP_072578_1745
date: 19 January 2022
altitude: 268 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_072578_1745
NASA/JPL/UArizona

