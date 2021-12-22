Stratigraphy In Cross Crater On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA/HiRISE
  • Posted December 22, 2021 1:19 AM
  • Comments

©NASA/hiRISE

Cross Crater

Cross Crater, about 65 kilometers in diameter, is located in the highlands of the Terra Sirenum region of Mars.

Minerals like alunite and kaolin-bearing sediments have been detected in this crater. The mineralogy inside Cross is different from other surrounding terrains and Martian basins. Waters in Cross were likely supplied by regionally upwelling groundwaters as well as through an inlet valley.

ID: ESP_016320_1490
date: 19 January 2010
altitude: 252 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_016320_1490
NASA/JPL/UArizona

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA/HiRISE Press Release





Don’t Blow Yourself Up by Homer Hickham
Sword and Planet by Christopher Ruocchio - Baen Books
Agent of the Imperium by Marc Miller - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter