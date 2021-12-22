Stratigraphy In Cross Crater On Mars

Cross Crater, about 65 kilometers in diameter, is located in the highlands of the Terra Sirenum region of Mars.

Minerals like alunite and kaolin-bearing sediments have been detected in this crater. The mineralogy inside Cross is different from other surrounding terrains and Martian basins. Waters in Cross were likely supplied by regionally upwelling groundwaters as well as through an inlet valley.

ID: ESP_016320_1490

date: 19 January 2010

altitude: 252 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_016320_1490

NASA/JPL/UArizona

