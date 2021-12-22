Stratigraphy In Cross Crater On Mars

©NASA/hiRISE
Cross Crater
Cross Crater, about 65 kilometers in diameter, is located in the highlands of the Terra Sirenum region of Mars.
Minerals like alunite and kaolin-bearing sediments have been detected in this crater. The mineralogy inside Cross is different from other surrounding terrains and Martian basins. Waters in Cross were likely supplied by regionally upwelling groundwaters as well as through an inlet valley.
ID: ESP_016320_1490
date: 19 January 2010
altitude: 252 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_016320_1490
NASA/JPL/UArizona
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter