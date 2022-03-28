Strange Terrain Northeast Of Hale Crater On Mars

  Press Release - Source: NASA HiRISE
  Posted March 28, 2022
  • Comments

©NASA HiRISE

This image shows material almost completely filling an impact crater to the northeast of Hale Crater, perhaps water-rich ejecta from Hale itself.

There is a pattern of fractures at two scales and many small cones. There are lots of strange terrains surrounding Hale Crater, perhaps the youngest impact crater on Mars larger than 100 kilometers in diameter. The body that hit Mars, creating Hale, may have impacted ice-rich ground.

Larger image

TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA HiRISE Press Release





