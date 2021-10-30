Springtime On A Martian Polar Cliff

This image shows the very steep outer scarp of the north polar layered deposits. Every year there is a lot of slope activity in the springtime when sunlight warms these slopes.

In this image we can see many dark streaks extending down the slope, but no sign yet of larger avalanches that were common in past years. (Image is less than 1 km across and is 319 km above the surface.)

NASA/JPL/UArizona larger image



