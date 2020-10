Tianwen-1 On Its Way To Mars

Andrew Jones @AJ_FI - Here's an image of Tianwen-1 in deep space and on its way to Mars, released today [CLEP]. The spacecraft is currently 24.1 million km from the Earth with a total flight distance of 188 million km. Source

Smallsat ejection (took the photo of Tianwen-1)

