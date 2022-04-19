Slope Features Of An Impact Crater On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
  • Posted April 19, 2022 12:14 AM
  • Comments

©NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

Slope Features Of An Impact Crater On Mars

Recurring slope lineae are Martian seasonal features characterized by a low brightness (albedo) during local spring/summer that fade during winter/late summer.

Their daily characterization through a coordinated observation with HiRISE and the CaSSIS instrument on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter provides additional insights into their nature and formation mechanisms.

ID: ESP_065369_1475
date: 7 July 2020
altitude: 255 km
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
https://www.uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065369_1475

