Slope Features Of An Impact Crater On Mars

Recurring slope lineae are Martian seasonal features characterized by a low brightness (albedo) during local spring/summer that fade during winter/late summer.

Their daily characterization through a coordinated observation with HiRISE and the CaSSIS instrument on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter provides additional insights into their nature and formation mechanisms.

ID: ESP_065369_1475

date: 7 July 2020

altitude: 255 km

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

https://www.uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065369_1475

