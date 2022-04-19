©NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
Slope Features Of An Impact Crater On Mars
Recurring slope lineae are Martian seasonal features characterized by a low brightness (albedo) during local spring/summer that fade during winter/late summer.
Their daily characterization through a coordinated observation with HiRISE and the CaSSIS instrument on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter provides additional insights into their nature and formation mechanisms.
ID: ESP_065369_1475
date: 7 July 2020
altitude: 255 km
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
https://www.uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065369_1475
