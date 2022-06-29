Slope Failures in Tempe Terra On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA HiRISE
  • Posted June 29, 2022 11:39 PM
Slope Failures in Tempe Terra

Slope failures in the form of faulted blocks suggest modification of materials within this ancient basin, possibly related to recent glaciation.

Studying the possible triggers and dynamics of the slope failures including 3D analysis of the geometry of the slope failures will aid in understanding the history of sedimentary, glacial, tectonic and fluvial processes in the basin.

ID: ESP_065925_2175
date: 19 August 2020
altitude: 289 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065925_2175
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

