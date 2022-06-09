Sinuous Aeolis Serpens and a Crater Rim On Mars

  • Posted June 9, 2022 9:15 PM
Long, amazing, Aeolis Serpens "fluvial ridge" intersects a crater rim in this observation.

Was the crater buried and a stream flowed over it without any interaction (because it was buried), or does the crater post-date the stream and the erosion that formed the ridge? Either way, we have a chance to look at the interior structure of the ridge.

ID: ESP_073870_1820
date: 30 April 2022
altitude: 272 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_073870_1820
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

