Sinuous Aeolis Serpens and a Crater Rim On Mars

Long, amazing, Aeolis Serpens "fluvial ridge" intersects a crater rim in this observation.

Was the crater buried and a stream flowed over it without any interaction (because it was buried), or does the crater post-date the stream and the erosion that formed the ridge? Either way, we have a chance to look at the interior structure of the ridge.

ID: ESP_073870_1820

date: 30 April 2022

altitude: 272 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_073870_1820

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona



