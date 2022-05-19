Sedimentary Rocks Inside Terby Crater On Mars

The sedimentary history of Mars is important to understanding climate change and the evolution of Mars.

Sedimentary rocks consist of fine particles carried by the atmosphere and/or water and deposited in generally flat-lying layers, which become indurated (turn into rock) over time.

This image covers some steep slopes with good exposures of the bedrock layers, revealing diverse color and textures. A detailed study of many such exposures along with compositional data can be used to reconstruct the sequence of events and interpret the geologic history.

Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.