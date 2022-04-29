Seasonal Fans in the Southern Hemisphere Of Mars

  Source: NASA HiRISE
  Posted April 29, 2022
©NASA HiRISE

Seasonal Fans

Is it the skin of a leopard or seasonal fans on Mars?

This stunning image shows us the result of sublimation, as a solid converts directly into a gaseous state and disturbs the darker subsurface material. The wind then blows this material about, helping to create these eerie-looking dark spots.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) across and is 247 km (154 mi) above the surface. For full images with scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

