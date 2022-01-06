Ridges Near Vernal Crater On Mars

©NASA/HiRISE

Ridges Near Vernal Crater

In this scene, there is contact between a ridged unit and a presumably underlying non-ridged unit.

Our high resolution observation can help to see if ridges penetrate both units or are confined to just the upper unit. The 55-kilometer diameter Vernal Crater, where hot springs may have once existed, is to the east of this image.

ID: ESP_065223_1855
date: 25 June 2020
altitude: 272 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065223_1855
NASA/JPL/UArizona

