Ridges Near Vernal Crater On Mars

©NASA/HiRISE
Ridges Near Vernal Crater
In this scene, there is contact between a ridged unit and a presumably underlying non-ridged unit.
Our high resolution observation can help to see if ridges penetrate both units or are confined to just the upper unit. The 55-kilometer diameter Vernal Crater, where hot springs may have once existed, is to the east of this image.
ID: ESP_065223_1855
date: 25 June 2020
altitude: 272 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065223_1855
NASA/JPL/UArizona
