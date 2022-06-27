Ridges And Troughs In Crater Ejecta On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted June 27, 2022 10:37 PM
  • Comments

©HiRISE

Ridges And Troughs In Crater Ejecta

Our science goal is to determine the nature of ridges and troughs in crater ejecta

In this image footprint are various examples of modifications to the ejecta. Some parts seem to have formed blisters that broke open into ridges and troughs. But, some terrain next to it did not. HiRISE may be able to see variations in the surface materials that might account for their different behaviors, as well as examining the ridges.

ID: ESP_065921_2125
date: 19 August 2020
altitude: 292 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065921_2125
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

