Preflight Testing Of The Mars Helicopter

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 17, 2020 10:03 PM
©NASA

Mars Helicopter

Functional testing of NASA's Mars Helicopter and its cruise stage occurred in the airlock inside Kennedy Space Center's Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility on March 10, 2020.

The helicopter was tested on a stand while the cruise stage was tested on the rotation fixture. The helicopter will be attached to the Mars Perseverance rover during its mission, which is part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program. Perseverance will land on the Red Planet on Feb. 18, 2021. Liftoff aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket is targeted for mid-July from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy is managing the launch.

Photo credit: NASA/Cory Huston

