Possible Impact Melt In Terra Sabaea On Mars

Possible Impact Melt In Terra Sabaea
Nighttime and daytime infrared images from THEMIS suggest a consolidated deposit in the floor of this ancient crater in Terra Sabaea, potentially with some bedrock exposure.
Our goal is to examine the relationship between the surrounding crater floor and the deposit and to differentiate the deposit from nearby volcanics.
ID: ESP_065827_2075
date: 11 August 2020
altitude: 282 km
