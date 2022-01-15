Possible Hydrated Minerals on the Plains of Terra Sirenum On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA/UA/HiRISE
  • Posted January 15, 2022 11:30 PM
  • Comments

©NASA/HiRISE

Plains of Terra Sirenum

This image shows a small light-toned exposure of rock on the plains of Terra Sirenum, in a heavily cratered region of the Southern Hemisphere of Mars.

What's of interest here is the potential hydrated mineral signature that appears in CRISM multispectral data. Hydrated minerals on Mars are indicators of past environmental conditions. Comparing high-resolution images from HiRISE and the high spectral resolution of CRISM helps understand these minerals.

Prior to HiRISE, there were no existing high-resolution images of this exposure.

This caption is based on the original science rationale.

ID: ESP_023335_1560
date: 19 July 2011
altitude: 257 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_023335_1560
NASA/JPL/UArizona

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA/UA/HiRISE Press Release





Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter